Brokerages Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 40.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KREF. Compass Point began coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Capital Growth Management LP grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 101.6% in the second quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 1,734,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after acquiring an additional 874,000 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $6,646,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2,446.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 324,395 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 435.0% in the second quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 347,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 282,763 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 52.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 252,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. 289,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,656. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 407.43 and a quick ratio of 407.43. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.58%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

