Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Eldorado Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $663.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.01.

Eldorado Resorts stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.16. 394,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. Eldorado Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24.

In other news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,637,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,761,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Earnings History and Estimates for Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)

