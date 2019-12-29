Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $781.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to announce sales of $781.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $759.34 million to $804.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $686.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.27 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 237.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of PK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.42. 1,467,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,843. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.81%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.