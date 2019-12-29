Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) will announce $182.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trivago’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.99 million. Trivago posted sales of $166.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trivago will report full year sales of $943.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $934.04 million to $972.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $998.67 million, with estimates ranging from $944.39 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trivago.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.02). Trivago had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of TRVG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 356,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,284. Trivago has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The company has a market cap of $925.39 million, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Trivago by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,756,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 128,057 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Trivago by 265.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trivago by 23.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 54,967 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trivago in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trivago in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

