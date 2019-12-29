Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Trading Down 7.2%

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL)’s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.33, approximately 1,980,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 854,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.0479 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares by 126.7% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares by 52.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL)

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

