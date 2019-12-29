Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Down 6.3%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.61, approximately 1,062,496 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 511,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OVID shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $127,800.00. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,618 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 57,592 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 108,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 443,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

