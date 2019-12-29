Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Down 6.1%

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $1.08, 1,539,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 663% from the average session volume of 201,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 845,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.83% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.