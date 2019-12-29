Noble (NYSE:NE) Stock Price Down 6%

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.26, approximately 4,379,915 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 5,090,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Noble from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Noble from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $275.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.72 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 60.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noble news, Director Julie H. Edwards bought 25,000 shares of Noble stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,734.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NE. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Noble during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Noble during the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Noble by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 36,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Noble by 40.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Noble (NYSE:NE)

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

