Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Down 5.7%

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.94, 2,876,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,363,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Grupo Supervielle from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.09%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 99.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 19.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter worth $169,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

