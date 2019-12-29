Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares Down 5.3%

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.78, approximately 675,163 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 597,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

WATT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Energous currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Energous had a negative net margin of 19,557.08% and a negative return on equity of 164.30%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Energous Corp will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Gaulding sold 31,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $68,863.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,486.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen R. Rizzone purchased 21,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,670.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 575,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,740.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,246 shares of company stock worth $166,123. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energous by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in Energous by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 733,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 149,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energous by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 130,228 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

