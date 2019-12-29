TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 276,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

TRST traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 244,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,704. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 125.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 116,471 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 35.3% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 276,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 72,186 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

