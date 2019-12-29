Short Interest in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Drops By 6.8%

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 561,400 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 602,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of VRTU stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.66. 116,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,889. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Virtusa will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at $25,089,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William K. O’brien sold 9,397 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $404,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,035 shares of company stock worth $2,401,303. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 1,640.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtusa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

