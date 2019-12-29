Enerplus Corp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Enerplus has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enerplus to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.03. 823,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $256.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.