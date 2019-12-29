Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

TSE CHW traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,226. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$8.41 and a 12 month high of C$12.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.86. The company has a market cap of $168.98 million and a P/E ratio of 12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.87, a current ratio of 54.89 and a quick ratio of 53.87.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

