Westshore Terminals Investment Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock traded up C$0.45 on Friday, hitting C$19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 240,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,575. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of C$17.64 and a 52-week high of C$24.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.63.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$104.92 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

