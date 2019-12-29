1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:FIV)

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE FIV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. 66,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,196. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $9.36.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

