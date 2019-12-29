Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

NYSE BIT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 525,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,624. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12.

In other news, insider Hoy Michael purchased 1,557,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.05 per share, with a total value of $77,898.25.

About Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.