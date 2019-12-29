BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE EGF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Dividend History for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (NYSE:EGF)

