Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.06. Lions Gate Entertainment posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lions Gate Entertainment.
Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.67 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.86%.
Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 991,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,725. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.00.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.
