Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.06. Lions Gate Entertainment posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.67 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.86%.

LGF.A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lions Gate Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 991,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,725. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

GoldBlocks Market Cap Reaches $33,578.00
GoldBlocks Market Cap Reaches $33,578.00
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share
$21.60 Million in Sales Expected for Capstone Turbine Co. This Quarter
$21.60 Million in Sales Expected for Capstone Turbine Co. This Quarter
GoldFund Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges
GoldFund Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges
MetaMorph One Day Volume Tops $25,066.00
MetaMorph One Day Volume Tops $25,066.00
The Force Protocol Trading Down 22.8% This Week
The Force Protocol Trading Down 22.8% This Week


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report