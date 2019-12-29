$21.60 Million in Sales Expected for Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will announce $21.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.70 million and the highest is $22.50 million. Capstone Turbine posted sales of $18.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full year sales of $83.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $84.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $97.55 million, with estimates ranging from $95.70 million to $99.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPST. Oppenheimer downgraded Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group set a $0.50 target price on Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Capstone Turbine by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,045 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Capstone Turbine by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 818,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Capstone Turbine by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CPST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 82,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Capstone Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

