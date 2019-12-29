GoldFund Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $219,601.00 and $545.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 59.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

999 (999) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031346 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003949 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000679 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,225,494 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.