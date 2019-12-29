The Force Protocol (FOR) Trading Down 22.8% This Week

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $2.81 million and $648,187.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One The Force Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007292 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,382,318 tokens. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

