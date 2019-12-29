MVL Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $125,267.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. MVL has a market cap of $2.56 million and $125,267.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, UEX, IDEX and CoinBene. During the last week, MVL has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.55 or 0.05931742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Cashierest, IDEX, Cryptology, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

