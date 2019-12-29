Gifto (GTO) Market Cap Reaches $5.92 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Bithumb, Bittrex and Kryptono. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Allbit, Bibox, Coinnest, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, Kryptono, Binance, Bithumb, CoinTiger, OKEx, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Upbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

