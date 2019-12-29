BQT One Day Volume Tops $248,616.00 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One BQT token can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. Over the last seven days, BQT has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. BQT has a total market cap of $10.72 million and $248,616.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.55 or 0.05931742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About BQT

BQT (BQTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,276,061 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . BQT’s official website is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

