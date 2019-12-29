NuShares 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,631.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One NuShares token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NuShares has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a market cap of $1.14 million and $7,631.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022456 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

