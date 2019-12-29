Brokerages Expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. ABM Industries also posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $6.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.94.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 241,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,861. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.28. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $182,400. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,315,000 after acquiring an additional 106,723 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

