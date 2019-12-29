-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Rev Group reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on REVG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Rev Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rev Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of REVG stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. 133,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,346. The firm has a market cap of $803.92 million, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. Rev Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rev Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,932,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,083,000 after purchasing an additional 307,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rev Group by 5,156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 582,641 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rev Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rev Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 41,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rev Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

