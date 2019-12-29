$107.82 Million in Sales Expected for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) will announce $107.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.11 million and the lowest is $105.90 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $444.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.20 million to $447.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $508.33 million, with estimates ranging from $497.94 million to $528.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $128.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.65 million.

A number of analysts have commented on VRRM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

VRRM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.04. 607,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,739. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $243,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth $1,206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth $170,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 80.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth $1,580,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

