$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. Jeld-Wen posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

JELD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 305,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,920. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Jeld-Wen has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1,572.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

