$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Bank of America raised Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.76.

Shares of VRRM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 607,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,739. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $243,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

