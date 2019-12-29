Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Antero Midstream reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 544.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

NYSE:AM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.39. 9,037,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,466,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95.

In related news, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $614,165.03. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock worth $151,028,254. 7.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $1,110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $7,354,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

