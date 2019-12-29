iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,890,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 1,199,036 shares.The stock last traded at $108.15 and had previously closed at $107.93.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.99 and a 200-day moving average of $107.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0561 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,017,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,500,000 after buying an additional 1,462,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,959,000 after buying an additional 3,057,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,237,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,315,000 after buying an additional 1,795,376 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,443,000 after buying an additional 401,451 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,720,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

