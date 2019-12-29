Analysts Expect Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Methode Electronics posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Methode Electronics.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,011,000 after purchasing an additional 103,306 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,602,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 210,533 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 580,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 78,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 168,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,214. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methode Electronics (MEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.