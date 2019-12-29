ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Stock Price Up 56.3%

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) shares rose 56.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.19, approximately 650,534 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 531% from the average daily volume of 103,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

THMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.66). ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative return on equity of 87.88% and a negative net margin of 89.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

