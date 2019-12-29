AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,334,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,607,524 shares.The stock last traded at $4.55 and had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AEGON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AEGON by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AEGON by 226.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AEGON during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of AEGON during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEGON during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

