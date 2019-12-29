K-Bro Linen Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

TSE KBL traded up C$1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331. The stock has a market cap of $453.46 million and a PE ratio of 46.85. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$32.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.60 million. Equities analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total value of C$43,555.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$300,087.36.

KBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight Capital set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.