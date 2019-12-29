Brokerages Expect Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) to announce sales of $177.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.32 million and the lowest is $170.80 million. Jagged Peak Energy posted sales of $138.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will report full year sales of $604.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $593.90 million to $623.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $751.13 million, with estimates ranging from $698.60 million to $796.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jagged Peak Energy.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $150.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JAG shares. Williams Financial Group lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Jagged Peak Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of JAG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.41. 1,900,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,536. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,234. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $1,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,010,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,575,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,200 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAG. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 953.7% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,580,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,498 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 478.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,270,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 15.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,043,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 410,751 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,844,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 319,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

