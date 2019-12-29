$75.06 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post $75.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.70 million and the lowest is $71.49 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $66.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $287.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.48 million to $302.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $340.32 million, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $355.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 56.89%. The firm had revenue of $64.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In related news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.7% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,716,000 after acquiring an additional 312,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,556,000 after acquiring an additional 203,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,505,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after acquiring an additional 297,371 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,542,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 776.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,830,000 after acquiring an additional 680,516 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLNE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 73,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,901. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

