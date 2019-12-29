$16.75 Million in Sales Expected for Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) will post sales of $16.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.62 million and the highest is $16.87 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year sales of $54.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.96 million to $54.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $70.42 million, with estimates ranging from $69.18 million to $71.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centogene.

Several brokerages have commented on CNTG. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Centogene in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 22,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Centogene has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

