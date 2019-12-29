Brokerages Expect TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.00 Million

Analysts expect TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) to announce $227.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.80 million and the highest is $228.19 million. TriMas reported sales of $211.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $924.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $923.30 million to $925.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $764.20 million, with estimates ranging from $734.40 million to $794.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). TriMas had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 111,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46. TriMas has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33.

In other TriMas news, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $81,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,319 shares of company stock worth $904,322 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 37.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 14.1% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TriMas by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in TriMas by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

