Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLVF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $674,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MLVF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $179.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.