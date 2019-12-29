Short Interest in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Grows By 8.6%

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

SHOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 276,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.18 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.71%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $282,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 14,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $614,605.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,559.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,615. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 97.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 740.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.