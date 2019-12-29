ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Up 8.5% in December

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 811,700 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 748,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
CNOB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.62. 91,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,363. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.98.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $50.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. Equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.
