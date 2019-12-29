ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Up 8.5% in December

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 811,700 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 748,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CNOB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.62. 91,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,363. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.98.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $50.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. Equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 46,564 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

