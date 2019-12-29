Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Update

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 570,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 525,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Agilysys stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.50. 71,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,487. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $599.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. Analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Agilysys by 430.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Agilysys by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Agilysys by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Agilysys by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

