Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) rose 14.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.54, approximately 261,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 174,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tarena International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tarena International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 59,807 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Tarena International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,887,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,219,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Tarena International by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 532,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 168,542 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tarena International by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 78,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tarena International by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

