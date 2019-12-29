Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Trading 10.6% Higher

Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER) traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.25, 952,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 482,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Alkaline Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkaline Water by 50.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 99,418 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alkaline Water in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alkaline Water in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alkaline Water in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkaline Water by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

