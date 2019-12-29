DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) Stock Price Up 9.3%

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) rose 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59, approximately 434,524 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 424,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

DMPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DelMar Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 951,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. DelMar Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 8.35% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

