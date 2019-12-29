DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) Stock Price Up 9.3%

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) rose 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59, approximately 434,524 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 424,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
DMPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.34.
About DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI)
DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.
