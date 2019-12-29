Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Shares Up 9%

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s stock price shot up 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.43, 533,323 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 210% from the average session volume of 172,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

