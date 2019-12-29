Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s stock price rose 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.52, approximately 1,353,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 763,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.
