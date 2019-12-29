Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s stock price rose 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.52, approximately 1,353,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 763,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 532.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,025 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126,291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,537 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 100,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

